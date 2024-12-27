Manmohan Singh was 'unanimously' respected politician, says Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader, on Thursday, described the late former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, as a unanimously respected politician regarded for his contribution towards India's economic development as an economist.

BJP leader Adhikari had served as the then Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member during the second term of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister from 2009 to 2014, where Trinamool Congress was an ally and the current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the Railway Minister.

"A respected economist, he left his mark on the Indian economy by contributing immensely while serving in various government positions and as the Finance Minister of India. Dr. Singh will always be remembered as a tall leader respected across the political spectrum," said Adhikari in a statement issued shortly after the news of Singh's demise surfaced.

"Heartfelt condolences to his family members, friends and admirers during this difficult moment. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti," his statement added.

Adhikari had also shared a picture of him with Manmohan Singh during that period.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was the Railway Minister during the second term of the Congress-led UPA government led by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has expressed condolences over the veteran Congress leader's death.

In a statement issued on Friday night soon after the death of Manmohan Singh was announced, Banerjee issued a statement, claiming that she is "profoundly stunned and saddened by the sudden demise of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh".

"I had worked with him and saw him from very close quarters in the Union Cabinet. His erudition and wisdom were unquestionable, and the depth of the financial reforms ushered in by him in the country is widely acknowledged," the Chief Minister's statement said.

She also added that while the country will miss Manmohan Singh's stewardship, she will personally miss his affection.

"My sincere condolences to his family, friends and followers," the Chief Minister's statement added.

