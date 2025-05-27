Meghalaya govt assesses preparedness against Covid amid rising cases

Shillong, May 27 (IANS) The Health and Family Welfare Department of Meghalaya on Monday held a review meeting with the Medical Expert Committee (MEC) and assessed the state's preparedness for Covid-19 in view of emerging national trends, an official said.

A senior Health Department official said that the meeting, chaired by Sampath Kumar, Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, reviewed the overall situation and the concerned departments' preparedness.

A presentation was made by the state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) highlighting the Covid-19 trends in Meghalaya from 2020 to May 2025, current vaccination status, and public health response systems in place.

It was mentioned that no confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state this year so far, but the need for heightened surveillance through increased testing and preparedness was accorded, the official said.

He said that after the Monday’s meeting all government and private health facilities would be directed to assess and strengthen their Covid-19 response readiness, including oxygen availability, critical care infrastructure, and protocols for monitoring and managing Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like-Illness (ILI) and fever cases.

Instructions have also been issued to revisit inventories of essential drugs and ensure functionality of testing centres across districts.

Sampath Kumar urged for a proactive and preventive approach, emphasising the importance of monitoring ILI/SARI/fever trends, especially in high-footfall areas like markets and public institutions. Health institutions have also been asked to review and update their internal SoPs and revisit effective protocols from past Covid-19 waves.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to maintain vigilance, avoiding public panic, and working closely with medical experts and institutions to ensure community safety, the official stated. Senior health experts and representatives from key government and private institutions across the state attended the meeting.

