Andhra changes name of YSR dist as 'YSR Kadapa district'

Amaravati, May 27 (IANS) The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has changed the name of YSR district as YSR Kadapa district, reversing the move by previous government of YSR Congress Party.

The state government on Monday issued a notification, restoring the name Kadapa.

In March, the state Cabinet decided to rename YSR district as YSR Kadapa district

The previous government headed by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had changed the name of YSR Kadapa district to YSR district.

The district in Rayalaseema region was originally named Kadapa. In 2012, the then Congress government in united Andhra Pradesh renamed Kadapa as YSR Kadapa in memory of former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Popularly known as YSR, the Congress leader died in a helicopter crash in September 2009, a few months after he became chief minister for second term.

Kadapa is the home district and political stronghold of YSR family.

While carving out new districts and renaming districts after eminent personalities, YSR’s son Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to rename YSR Kadapa district as YSR district.

People’s organisations, human rights activists, intellectuals from the district had raised their objection to the government dropping Kadapa from the district’s name.

There have been demands from various sections to restore the name Kadapa. After assuming office, the TDP-led coalition government decided to restore the name YSR Kadapa.

Congress leader N. Tulasi Reddy had also demanded that the NDA government change the name of the YSR district to YSR Kadapa district.

According to him, the Kadapa district was formed in 1808. A village named Devuni Kadapa was believed to be the gate of entry to Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. That is why the district was named as Kadapa district.

Interestingly, the notification for changing the name to YSR Kadapa came a day before the commencement of TDP’s three-day Mahanadu or annual conclave in Kadapa.

This is the first time that TDP is holding its conclave in Kadapa, which is considered a stronghold of YSR family.

Meanwhile, YSR’s daughter and state Congress president Y. S. Sharmila said though personally the change of district’s name is painful for her, the Congress party welcome the decision of the coalition government to honour the history and traditions of Kadpa district.

Sharmila told Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that if there is political vendetta behind this decision, he should also change the name of NTR district as NTR Vijayawada district.

NTR or Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao was the TDP founder and former chief minister.

