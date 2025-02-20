MCGS Barracuda to sail back to GRSE in Kolkata for major refit

Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) Mauritius Coast Guard Ship (MCGS) Barracuda will soon sail northward towards her place of birth in Kolkata for a major refit. Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius for this refit.

The MCGS Barracuda is an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) built by GRSE. She was commissioned at Port Louis on March 12, 2015, into the National Coast Guard of Mauritius in the presence of the Indian Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth. That was a landmark event for Mauritius' National Day which is celebrated on that date every year.

"The MCGS Barracuda was the first export warship to be built and delivered by an Indian shipyard. Since then, GRSE has built and delivered the CGS PS Zoroaster to the National Coast Guard of Seychelles. The delivery and commissioning of this Fast Patrol Vessel took place in 2021. The CGS PS Zoroaster returned to GRSE for refits and this was completed a month ahead of schedule on May 25, 2024. This feat earned GRSE accolades, both from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and the National Coast Guard of Seychelles," a senior GRSE official said.

He added that this completion of work ahead of schedule is part of GRSE's new 'Refit Project' through which GRSE wishes to attract global attention as a destination for major refits and ship repairs along India's eastern seaboard. The plan is to get, not only warships but also commercial vessels, to use its advanced facilities in Kolkata.

"This initiative is a key component of the Union government's efforts to bolster maritime security and support strategic island nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). At the moment, GRSE is building 40 platforms, including 17 warships for the Indian Navy. The shipyard also has eight export orders," the official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.