Gurugram: BJP to release 'Sankalp Patra' for civic polls on Feb 24

Gurugram, Feb 20 (IANS) The BJP has prepared its 'Sankalp Patra' (Resolution Letter) for the civic elections and will release it on February 24.

Haryana BJP chief Pandit Mohan Lal Badoli said that the resolution letter will be released by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Rohtak's BJP office.

On Thursday, in the presence of state president Pandit Mohan Lal Badoli, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and conveners of the resolution letter committee Vipul Goyal Vijaypal Advocate and other BJP leaders brainstormed for hours to prepare the resolution letter at the BJP's office in Gurugram.

In the meeting, issues of the city and wards were discussed in detail and it was decided to prepare it in the next one or two days.

Badoli said that the ‘Sankalp Patra’ will live up to the expectations of the public. "If some more good suggestions come up for the ‘Sankalp Patra’, they will

He said that the Chief Minister and state leaders will be present on the occasion of releasing the ‘Sankalp Patra’ on February 24 in Rohtak.

“The BJP would win the municipal elections by a big margin. The public is happy with the policies of the BJP and the public has given its blessings and formed the BJP government in the state for the third time," he said.

"Now the victory of BJP candidates is certain in the municipal elections as well. There is a BJP government at the Center and in the state, and now BJP will win in the local body as well; due to this, the triple engine government in the state will do development work at a fast pace," he added.

The BJP state chief said that the BJP is a party that works for development and public service.

"The country and the state are moving forward rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The Haryana government is leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of the people. After the formation of a triple-engine government in the state, the development would take place rapidly and without any hindrance. We aim to reach the welfare schemes of the government to every poor person," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.