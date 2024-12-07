Mbappe still in spotlight at Real Madrid as Alaba, Vinicius near returns from injury

Madrid (Spain), Dec 6 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was forced to again answer questions about the form of Kylian Mbappe on Friday ahead of Saturday's La Liga visit to Girona. Madrid made the trip to Spain's northeast after having been beaten 2-1 by Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night when it was outplayed and outrun.

Mbappe looked to have put his worrying form since arriving at Madrid behind him with a goal against Getafe last weekend, but the doubts resurfaced on Wednesday when he was controlled by the Athletic defense and also saw his second penalty in just over a week saved by home goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

"We have to look at everything and explain to him how to improve on the pitch," said Ancelotti about the Frenchman. "I think he has improved a lot in terms of the intensity of his play. He is at a good level and we have to support him," he continued.

Ancelotti said he believed part of Mbappe's problem at Madrid was "continuity", and "that will come when he and his teammates adapt to his characteristics which are individual and different, but it will arrive bit by bit", reports Xinhua. The Italian is handicapped by injuries to attacker Vinicius Jr and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, along with long-term absentees Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba, although he had good news, explaining that Vinicius would be fit for next week's vital Champions League trip to Atalanta, adding that Alaba had begun training with the squad after a long-term knee injury.

Girona suffered a disappointment in midweek when it was knocked out of the Copa del Rey against fourth-tier Logrones, who played for around half an hour with a man less.

However, Michel Sanchez's side has improved in La Liga with three wins and a draw from its last four matches, as the coach has slowly recovered players from a start to the season badly affected by injuries and the loss of key personnel over the summer.

