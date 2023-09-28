Matthew Perry spotted in grey hair, better health as he steps out to run errands

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry was spotted by paparazzi in a rare sighting after celebrating his 54th birthday.

Matthew celebrated his birthday last month on August 19, appears to be in better health, pictured with naturally greying hair and sunglasses, paired with a black shirt as he stepped out to run errands, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The actor remains somewhat out of the public eye these days, despite opening up about his personal battles with substance abuse in his best-selling memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in his famous memoir, Matthew detailed his experience on set of the hit 10 season long sitcom ‘Friends’ alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc from 1994 to 2004. In the juicy memoir, Matthew gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamics of the cast, including his secret crush on Jennifer who played Rachel Green on the hit series.

The actor also shared the intimate details of his struggle with drug and alcohol addiction during filming of the show.

During a guest appearance on ‘The Chris Evans Breakfast Show’ in 2016, he admitted that he couldn't remember filming "somewhere between season three and six" of Friends as he battled addictions to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol. During an interview with ABC News, Matthew also revealed why he can't re-watch ‘Friends’ now.

Detailing his substance abuse, he told the news outlet: "I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on ‘Friends’ getting watched by 30 million people — and that’s why I can’t watch the show, ‘cause I was brutally thin’.

He added: "The thing that always makes me cry...is that it’s not fair. It’s not fair that I had to go through this disease while the other five didn’t.”

