Mattew Perry had revealed of his meager chances of survival after colon burst

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (IANS) The Canadian-American actor Mattew Perry, known for his role of Chandler Bing on the iconic 1990s sitcom ‘Friends’ passed away at his home in Los Angeles.

The actor, who immortalised Chandler as a synonym to ‘sarcasm’ has had a brush with health complications earlier in his life as he struggled with substance abuse and alcoholism.

In his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’, which was released on November 1, the ‘Friends’ alum shared candid details about his acting career, high-profile relationships and his long journey with addiction, noting he almost died a few years ago at age 49.

He told ‘People’ magazine earlier: “The doctors told my family that I had a two-per cent chance to live. That's the time I really came close to my life ending.” He said about the terrifying experience. After the event, Perry revealed that he went into a coma for two weeks, and when he awoke, he had a colostomy bag that he had to use for about a year.

In addition to opening up about his drug addiction, Perry also talked about his addiction to alcohol, noting that he had his first drink when he was 14.

He shared that his alcoholism began to get worse in high school when he first started acting. "Acting was another one of my drugs," he wrote in the book.

"And it didn't do the damage that alcohol was already starting to do. In fact, it was getting harder and harder to wake up after a night of drinking.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.