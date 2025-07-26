Matt Henry holds nerve as New Zealand Clinch Harare tri-series title in thriller

Harare, July 26 (IANS) New Zealand pulled off a dramatic seven-run win over South Africa in Harare to claim the tri-series trophy, after a nerveless final over from Matt Henry.

In a high-scoring contest where chasing had been the trend, Henry became the difference-maker as the Kiwis successfully defended 181 – the only successful defense at this venue during the tournament.

South Africa, powered by a blazing 92-run opening stand between Reeza Hendricks and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, looked on course for victory at 92/0 in the 10th over. Pretorius was particularly impressive, striking a 33-ball fifty that included powerful hits over long-on and midwicket.

However, once Jacob Duffy dismissed Hermann and Adam Milne removed Rassie van der Dussen, the Proteas’ momentum dipped, losing 4 for 39 and leaving them with 50 runs to get from the last 29 balls.

Dewald Brevis and George Linde then launched a counterattack, stitching a 43-run partnership off 25 balls to bring South Africa back into the game. With just seven needed off the final over, Henry bowled a brilliant spell under pressure.

He dismissed Brevis for 31 with a well-directed short ball that found Michael Bracewell at deep midwicket, before sending Linde back for 22 with a slower delivery that was caught by Daryl Mitchell at long-on. Senruan Muthusamy needed a boundary off the last ball but missed a slower yorker, sealing the game and the series for New Zealand.

Earlier, New Zealand’s innings of 180/5 was built on a solid 75-run opening partnership between Tim Seifert (30) and Devon Conway (47). Rachin Ravindra added flair with a quickfire 47 off 27 balls, including two sixes off Senruan Muthusamy. However, South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi (4-0-24-1), kept the death overs tight, conceding just three boundaries in the last three overs.

Seifert finished as the series’ leading run-scorer, while Henry topped the wicket charts with 10 wickets in four matches. Despite South Africa’s aggressive approach, their discipline with the ball faltered, conceding 13 wides, which proved costly.

Brief scores: New Zealand 180/5 in 20 overs (Rachin Ravindra 47, Devin Conway 47; Lungi Ngidi 2/24, Senuran Muthusamy 1/27) beat South Africa 177/6 in 29 overs (Lhuan-dre-Pretorius 51, Reeza Hendricks 37; Matt Henry 2/19, Michael Bracewell 1/29) by three runs

