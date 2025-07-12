Maresca praises PSG but vows Chelsea will stick to their game plan in Club World Cup final

New York, July 12 (IANS) Enzo Maresca is full of respect for Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup final opponents Paris Saint-Germain and the threat they carry, but won’t be changing the approach to the game which has got them this far in the competition.

There is just one more match remaining in what has been a long season as both sides bid to be crowned champions in Sunday’s (local time) final at the MetLife Stadium.

As would be expected for such a high-profile final, though, challenges don’t get much bigger than the one which stands between Chelsea and the trophy.

Their opponents, Paris Saint-Germain, impressed in beating Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League and have continued in the same style in the USA, notably with a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the semis.

"What worries me about Paris Saint-Germain is what worries me about any team. We are trying to help the team prepare for the match in the best way possible, by giving all the information possible to the players so they can perform on the pitch. I respect every team, but the way I prepare for the match on Sunday is the same way I prepared for the match against the Brazilian teams,” said Maresca in the pre-game press conference.

However, that doesn’t mean the Italian head coach will be taking Paris Saint-Germain’s threat lightly. Quite the opposite, as he was quick to underline just how much respect he has for the recently crowned European champions.

“I agree with most people that say they are the best team in Europe and the world. The reason why is that they are showing this in France, the Champions League and this competition. We have maximum respect for them and I really enjoy watching them, but we are here to do our best and to win the final. For sure, it will be difficult, but for me all the games are difficult,” added Maresca.

Furthermore, Maresca believes PSG are currently setting the benchmark with their success on the domestic and European scenes.

“For sure, PSG and their manager, Luis Enrique, are a reference for all people that love football. At the same time, we have our style and we showed during the season the way we want to do things, on and off the ball. They are a team that likes to keep the ball, of course, we do too. They also like to press high up and we do the same,” he said.

