Marcus Harris, Xavier Crone join Melbourne Renegades for BBL 14

Melbourne, Dec 10 (IANS) The Melbourne Renegades have signed Victorian stars Marcus Harris and Xavier Crone ahead of the BBL 14.

Harris, a seasoned opener with international experience, makes his return to the Renegades after previously being part of their BBL 8 championship-winning side.

Harris has started this domestic season in superb form. Opening the campaign for Victoria, he scored a half-century in the One-Day Cup opener and followed it up with a century and another fifty in the Sheffield Shield.

"It's great to be back with the Renegades. It’s exciting with Whitey (Cameron White) taking over and the squad the club has put together. I’m looking forward to getting back to where I’ve played most of my BBL," Harris said in a statement released by the club on Tuesday.

Crone, a promising fast bowler, steps back into the Big Bash arena after strong performances for Victoria. His summer has been superb, taking 15 wickets at Shield level as well as a crucial half-century in his first red ball game of the season.

"I'm excited to get this opportunity with the Renegades. I feel like I’m really ready this year to get in and have a crack. Can’t wait to be involved this season," Crone said.

Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten welcomed the additions, highlighting their potential impact.

"Marcus is a world-class batter who brings a wealth of experience and a calm presence at the crease. Xavier is a rising talent with the ability to make a real difference with both bat and ball, and we’re excited to see him thrive in the Big Bash environment," Rosengarten said.

Both Harris and Crone featured prominently for the Renegades in August's Top End T20 tournament in Darwin. Renegades kicks off their campaign on December 16, with the duo expected to play pivotal roles in the team’s quest for success.

