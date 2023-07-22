Maoist delegation from Nepal visiting Delhi on the invitation of J.P. Nadda

Kathmandu, July 22 ( IANS) India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be strengthening party-to-party relationship with different political outfits from various countries.

In this context, on the invitation of BJP President J.P. Nadda, a five-member delegation of Nepal’s CPN (Maoist Centre) is visiting India from Sunday.

The Maoist delegation is led by the party’s Deputy Secretary General Pampha Bhusal.

Bhusal told IANS that she is leading a five-member delegation to Delhi on Sunday and will return on July 28. The delegation will visit BJP headquarters and interact with the party's office-bearers, among others.

In July last year, CPN (Maoist Centre) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, who is also the Prime Minister now, had met Nadda in Delhi and agreed to build party-to-party relations between the Maoist Centre and the BJP.

On July 19, Nadda had sent a condolence message to Prachanda on the demise of his wife, Sita Dahal.

"I extend my deepest condolences on the passing away of your wife Smt. Sita Dahal," Nadda said in his message, adding: "Her commitment to the betterment of Nepal has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people. In this time of immense grief, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Both Bharatiya Janata Party and I extend heartfelt sympathies to you and to your family during this difficult time."

After prolonged illness, Sita Dahal died on in Kathmandu July 12 .

