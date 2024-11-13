Manisha Koirala talks about facing the fears

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala, who was recently seen in the period drama streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, finally overcame her fear of riding a cycle in a public place.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures from her cycling on the road session.

She also penned a long note in the caption talking about the sense of victory that she felt after leaving her fear behind.

She wrote, “Overcome fear and finding joy. I finally conquered my fear of cycling in traffic today! After 2 years off the saddle, I was nervous, but a good friend Sarosh Pradhan nudged me and kept insisting I need to overcome fear. I'm very lucky to have good friends around me to guide me when I slide a bit. I'm hugely grateful !!!And to my own determination which pushed me to take the leap”.

The actress also spoke about her learning curve, and shared that fears are smaller than what they seem to be. She also advised not to hold onto expectations too tightly.

She further mentioned, “What I learned: Face your fears, they're often smaller than they seem. Balance and focus are key to navigating life's twists and turns. Hold on lightly, don't cling too tightly to expectations. Small steps lead to big victories. Mindfulness keeps you present and grounded. Joy can be found in discomfort and growth”.

“Cycling taught me valuable life lessons today: Self-trust Growth mindset Mind-body connection Above all be surrounded with great people or person. I'm grateful for this experience and excited to apply these lessons to other areas of my life! Who else has overcome fears or procrastination to discover something amazing? Share your stories (sic)”, she added.

