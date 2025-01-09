Manisha Koirala shares the lessons she learned from her puppy

Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself posing and cuddling Mowgli, a golden cocker spaniel. She also revealed that her four-legged-furry friend has taught her the meaning of gratitude.

“Mowgli Koirala ‘Fur-ever’ grateful for this little bundle of joy who brings me endless laughter, snuggles, and unconditional love. My puppy has taught me the true meaning of gratitude and I’m so thankful to have them by my side #puppylove #gratitude #mowglikoirala,” she wrote as the caption.

In other news, on January 7, the actress did not skip the gym despite an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude, which struck Nepal.

Manisha took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself walking on the treadmill. In the selfie clip, the actress is seen wearing a warm jacket paired with orange gym tights paired with a baseball cap. The actress is seen walking on the high speed on the treadmill.

For the caption, she wrote: “After #earthquake woke us up in morning!!”

On January 7 morning, a powerful earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck Nepal, sending tremors across parts of North India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR.

Nepal is a seismically active region where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Due to tectonic activity in the Himalayas, the country frequently experiences earthquakes.

She had earlier shared a lighthearted moment with her fans, revealing the reason behind her laughter.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and posted photos, sharing why she was laughing at herself. In the images, Manisha is seen doing intense exercises at the gym.

She captioned the pictures, “Colour coordination. Sometimes, I just have to laugh at myself. Life’s too short to take everything seriously, and honestly, those moments of self-amusement are the best reminders to stay humble, lighthearted, and real.”

