Manipur forgotten by G20-obsessed BJP: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) In yet another dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "drum beaters obsessed with G20 summit". the Congress on Monday said that Manipur has been forgotten.

In a lengthy post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "While the Prime Minister and his drum-beaters are obsessed with G20, four months after ethnic violence broke out on May 3rd, Manipur lies forgotten by the Modi government.

"The Chief Minister has ensured that the Manipuri society is more divided today than ever before. The Union Home Minister has failed to put an end to the violence and ensure the recovery of arms and ammunition. Instead, many more armed groups have entered the conflict.

"The Prime Minister refuses to visit Manipur, or lead an all-party delegation, or initiate any credible peace process. Has he even met his own colleague from Manipur in the cabinet? In the midst of a humanitarian tragedy, there is a complete and total breakdown of the Constitutional machinery and trust between communities in Manipur.

"In the last four months, the world has witnessed how the Prime Minister has failed Manipur during its worst crisis."

Since the violent ethnic clashes broker out in Manipur on May 3, hundreds of people have died while thousands were forced to take refuge in relief camps.

The Congress has slammed the Centre and state government for failing miserably to control the situation in Manipur and had also demanded the immediate removal of the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the G20 Summit in the national capital is scheduled to be held from Saturday.

