Manipur Assembly session to begin from Feb 10: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 23 (IANS) The crucial session of the Manipur Assembly will be held from February 10, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said here on Thursday. The Chief Minister said that the decision to convene the assembly session was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Tamenglong district.

The upcoming session would be the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, constituted in March 2022. However, after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, ten tribal legislators, including seven BJP and two Kuki People's Alliance MLAs, have been boycotting the Assembly sessions and demanding a separate administration or Union Territory for the tribals in the state.

Of the 10 tribal MLAs, two are ministers -- Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen (lone woman minister) – are also not coming to the state capital due to security reasons and not attending the Cabinet meeting.

The ruling BJP and the Chief Minister did not yet take any action against the party's seven tribal MLAs. Biren Singh said that in the Cabinet meeting, chaired by him, also discussed about several initiatives, including the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 and the Comprehensive City Mobility Plan for Imphal and Thoubal districts.

The Chief Minister earlier in the day announced that with the improvement of the law and order situation in the state, the state government has resumed the “Go to Hills” mission to take the administration to the door steps of the people.

He said the state Cabinet meeting held in the tribal inhabited Tamenglong district is also a sign of improvement of the state’s law and order. With the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi various projects worth around Rs 300 crore have been announced for the mountainous Tamenglong district.

"The state's Tamenglong district was once the most backward district and now one of the most developed districts in the country," the Chief Minister claimed.

The Chief Minister also said that many of those involved in vandalising properties of state’s Cabinet Ministers and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have been apprehended and legal proceedings taken up against them, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government is for the people and will continue to stand to protect and preserve the integrity and identity of Manipur. He further appealed to the people to support and cooperate with the government in its stand.

