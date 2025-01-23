Vote for AAP candidates, Punjab CM pleads to Delhi electorates

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a high-energy roadshow in Kasturba Nagar here, which was followed by two public rallies in the Mehrauli and Chhatarpur Assembly Constituencies, where Mann addressed supporters.

During the roadshow, Mann was greeted by AAP supporters, who cheered and chanted slogans as he made his way through the crowded streets of Kasturba Nagar.

He interacted with locals and urged them to vote for AAP candidates. Addressing the gatherings, Mann expressed his gratitude to the people for their overwhelming support.

“I can see the enthusiasm and energy of the people, and I am confident that on February 5, the broom will sweep the elections,” he said.

“We have worked tirelessly for the people, and now it’s time for the people to elect their representatives.” Mann also emphasized the importance of electing representatives who understand the problems of the common people.

“We are not here to make false promises or indulge in petty politics,” he said, adding, “We are committed to working for the people, and we will ensure that their voices are heard.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of the AAP government in Punjab, including providing 50,000 jobs and ensuring that 90 per cent of households receive zero electricity bills.

“We have delivered on our promises, and we will continue to work for the people,” he said.

Mann also drew attention to the contrast between the AAP’s commitment to public service and the Opposition’s focus on personal attacks.

“The BJP resorts to abuse and slander, targeting Arvind Kejriwal from morning till night,” he said.

“This is because they have no constructive work to showcase.”

In contrast, Mann said that AAP’s focus is on delivering tangible benefits to the people, citing the example of Punjab where the party has provided 50,000 jobs without requiring any recommendations or bribes. Mann also highlighted the significance of the AAP’s election symbol, the broom.

“Our symbol represents cleanliness and purity, and under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, we will bring about a cleanliness drive across the country,” he said.

Mann expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would elect AAP representatives who would work tirelessly for their welfare, and urged them to press the ‘jharoo’ button on the EVM to bring about a positive change.

