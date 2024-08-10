Mandeep Singh confirms moving to Tripura from Punjab ahead of upcoming domestic season

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Right-handed batter Mandeep Singh, who played three T20Is for India in 2016, has confirmed that he would be moving on to Tripura from Punjab ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 domestic season.

Mandeep made his debut for Punjab in the domestic cricket circuit in 2010 and led the side to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2023/24 domestic season. He joins the Tripura team as a professional player and steps into the role left by Wriddhiman Saha, who was with the side for the past two seasons, before making a move back to Bengal.

“I have had the most amazing journey at PCA from junior level all the way to senior level whilst also having the best fortune of being the Winning Captain of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for 2023-2024.”

“I want to extend my appreciation to Dilsher Khanna, secretary of PCA, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, for their constant support through out the years. I would also like to thank the members of PCA Management and to the staff that have been by my side over the years.”

“However, after a lot of deliberation, I think it's time for me to open a new chapter in my career. I have decided that now is the right time to go ahead and play cricket for Tripura in the upcoming domestic season. I am excited for the new beginnings at Tripura and to celebrate the many milestones and achievements that are yet to come,” wrote Mandeep in a statement on his social media accounts.

Apart from Mandeep, another Punjab player Jiwanjot Singh, who represented Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh previously, has also been roped in by Tripura as a professional player for the upcoming domestic season. The side has also roped in PV Shashikanth as the head coach, who was recently at the helm of the Karnataka team.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.