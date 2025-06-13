Mandeep Kaur on turning Rajasthani bride for ‘Vasudha’: Was my first time

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Actress Mandeep Kaur, who will be seen playing a Rajasthani bride in the show “Vasudha”, said she was genuinely excited to sport the look as it was her first time.

In the recent episode, Megha, played by Mandeep Kaur, stepped into a regal Rajasthani bridal avatar. The sequence, set around an ad shoot in the storyline, brought in a vibrant cultural touch.

]“It was my first time ever dressing up as a Rajasthani bride, and I was genuinely excited. I sat with the creative team to understand their vision for Megha’s look and even added a few suggestions of my own,” she added.

The actress dressed in a deep maroon lehenga with intricate golden embroidery, a heavily embellished choli, and a classic Rajasthani-style dupatta, her look was brought together with traditional kundan jewellery, which included a nath, choker, layered haar, borla maang tikka, bangles, and a kamarbandh.

“I felt the kamarbandh and traditional dupatta drape would enhance the authenticity. When I finally saw myself in the mirror, it felt surreal. Though the outfit was layered and heavy, stepping into character brought everything together beautifully. It was a refreshing change from my usual look, and I loved how rooted and regal it felt,” added the actress.

Tensions continue to rise in the upcoming episodes as Vasudha is left heartbroken as Megha and Devansh take a shocking decision to get married.

The show is headlined by Priya Thakur. Born in Himachal Pradesh, Priya, 23, has worked in projects such as "Sanjha Sufna," "Mohre," and "Prachand Ashoka.”

Vasudha, which also stars Nausheen Ali Sardar and Abhishek Sharma, airs on Zee TV.

Talking about Nausheen Ali Sardar, she gained widespread recognition with her work in Kkusum, which follows the journey of a young, hard working and middle class girl, Kkusum and later, after a 20 year leap on her daughter Kkumud.

Abhishek is an actor, known for Nimki Mukhiya, Imlie and Nimki Vidhayak.

