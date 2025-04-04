Mandalay hit hardest in powerful Myanmar earthquake with 2,053 people killed

Yangon, April 4 (IANS) Mandalay in central Myanmar has been the hardest hit region after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country, with 2,053 people killed, 2,691 others injured and 210 people still missing, state-run daily Myanma Alinn reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the country's capital Nay Pyi Taw recorded 511 deaths, 842 injuries, and nine missing, followed by Sagaing region with 471 deaths, 688 injuries and 2 missing, it added.

As of Thursday, the death toll across the country from the earthquake has risen to 3,145, with 4,589 others injured and 221 missing, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Myanmar Radio and Television.

Meanwhile, Quad members Australia, India, Japan, and the United States collectively committed over $20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the relief efforts for the earthquake-devastated Myanmar.

With its funding and bilateral efforts, the Quad grouping is facilitating the delivery of relief supplies, deploying emergency medical teams and supporting humanitarian partners working in Myanmar to provide care for those affected by the earthquake.

In a joint statement issued by Quad partners on the Myanmar earthquake response, the governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the people of Myanmar and Thailand following the massive temblor, which caused significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

The grouping also welcomed recent commitments to temporary, partial ceasefires and called on all parties to implement, extend and broaden these measures, to provide a safe and conducive environment to facilitate a timely delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout Myanmar.

"We welcome the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' statements of March 29 and 30, and the support provided by ASEAN and countries in the region to the communities affected," the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's military-led government, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, discussing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and extend support following the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar.

India launched 'Operation Brahma', positioning itself as a first responder in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

Under the operation, India has dispatched tonnes of medical supplies and relief materials to Myanmar.

PM Modi had earlier expressed deep sorrow over the disaster and conveyed India's condolences directly to Min Aung Hlaing, reaffirming India's commitment to assisting Myanmar during this crisis.

