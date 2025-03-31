Manchester United’s season is looking up, claims confident head coach Ruben Amorim

Manchester, March 31 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is optimistic about his side’s chances in the remainder of the season and claims his side has found the confidence to turn things around. The Red Devils face a tough challenge at City Ground on Wednesday as they face Nottingham Forest.

United have lost only one of their seven previous games and carved a place in the Europa League quarter-finals with a 5-2 win on aggregate over Real Sociedad.

"You can say I am really confident. I feel the players are more confident, the energy is different. But I also know that can change with results. We are focused on maintaining the energy and we are working on some things we can improve a lot. Even winning the games, we can acknowledge that we have a lot to improve. But we are in a different moment, more confident and we are ready for the final two months of the season.

"I don’t know which place we are going to finish but we are looking up and we want to win games,” said Amorim in the pre-game conference.

Mason Mount returned to the squad at the King Power Stadium before the international break as an unused substitute, and he could be in line for a first appearance since December while Ruben's options have been further boosted by the return of five players to training last week, including defenders Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro.

While Amorim admitted that Shaw is not yet prepared to make a comeback, he said Maguire and Yoro are available for the clash with the Premier League's third-placed side.

There is further good news as Kobbie Mainoo is not far off a return and Ayden Heaven's injury - suffered at Leicester - is not as serious as first feared, with Amorim confirming he would be able to play again this season.

“Luke is not ready yet. We are starting doing some drills with the team. But we are getting Luke, Mason is feeling better, he was already on the bench in the last game.

“I think Kobbie is almost returning also but not ready for this game. Jonny Evans is recovering, Ayden is recovering. Who else? Licha is out you know, I think that’s it. Maguire is also ready to go to the game. Yoro, yes," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.