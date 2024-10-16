Man Utd’s Manuel Ugarte in doubt to face Brentford after suffering knock vs Ecuador

Manchester, Oct 16 (IANS) Manchester United faces fresh concerns ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brentford, with midfielder Manuel Ugarte emerging as a potential injury doubt. Ugarte, who was in action for Uruguay during the recent international break, was forced off in the final stages of their goalless draw with Ecuador in the South American World Cup qualifiers.

The nature of his injury remains unclear, but it raises concerns over his availability for Saturday’s clash at Old Trafford.

Any potential absence would be a blow for Erik ten Hag, who is already dealing with a string of injuries across the squad. The 22-year-old offers both defensive cover and distribution from deep positions. Losing him would force Ten Hag to make further adjustments in a squad that has struggled to find consistency.

Alongside Ugarte, Manchester United have been stretched too thin in recent days after a number of injuries have plagued their already poor start to the season with the side sitting in 14th place.

Erik ten Hag may have to think outside the box at full-back on Saturday, when Brentford visit Old Trafford in the Premier League. As Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are still on the comeback trail from long-term injuries, Diogo Dalot has been ever-present on that flank this season, with new signing Noussair Mazraoui deployed on the right side of defence.

However, Mazraoui was withdrawn at half-time of the team's most recent fixture, the goalless draw at Aston Villa, and he subsequently pulled out of the Morocco squad.

It remains to be seen whether the former Ajax and Bayern Munich defender will be fit to take on the Bees, and Ten Hag is expected to provide an update in his press conference on Friday but, if he is unavailable, then Jonny Evans or Victor Lindelof could be asked to deputise.

Harry Maguire has joined Leny Yoro on the sidelines, with the England international ruled out for a ‘few weeks’ after suffering a muscle injury at Villa Park.

Mason Mount has also missed the last two fixtures having picked up a head injury and a knock during September’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Ten Hag will hope the issues that led to Amad, Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo missing the international games have subsided, as the Reds seek to end a run of five winless games in all competitions, against a side which is yet to pick up an away point in 2024/25, albeit on the back of a difficult run of fixtures that has featured visits to Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

