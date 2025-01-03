‘Man Utd are much better than what league table suggests’: Arne Slot

Liverpool, Jan 3 (IANS) Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has backed rivals Manchester United to pull out of the recent slump which has seen the club fall down to 14th place in the Premier League table. He claimed the Red Devils are much better than what their position in the standings suggests.

Amorim, who went 34 games unbeaten with his previous side Sporting CP, now has five defeats in his first eight league matches, as his side sits in 14th place. The head coach agreed his club is in the relegation battle following the 0-2 defeat against Newcastle United. "I think it's going to take a while maybe for Ruben Amorim to bring this out of the players but they will definitely go up and they are much, much, much better than the league table shows at the moment,” said Slot in a press conference.

Despite Manchester United and Liverpool being bitter rivals, and the fan bases usually at each other's throats, the Dutch head coach sympathises with United head coach Ruben Amorim and backs him to bring the best out of his side. “Every manager sympathises with every other manager. We all know how much pressure this job brings. It is something we like. Like I said, he's done so well at Sporting and I think he has a good squad of players so he will eventually bring the best out of them," he added.

Slot went on to give an update on his side’s injury status ahead of their clash against United on Sunday.

Joe Gomez’s injury, who suffered a hamstring issue during Liverpool’s 5-0 win at West Ham United last weekend, is set to keep him out of action for several weeks but Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate are scheduled to resume full training on Friday.

“Joe is of course not in a good place when it comes to his injury. He is out for a few weeks, that’s for sure. Conor and Ibou will train with us today for the first time. So, (I am) curious and interested to see where they exactly are, of course. They have worked hard to come back to the team but the next step is always, ‘How do you handle team sessions?' They will train with us today, the two of them,” said Slot.

