Man United closing in to sign Sesko from Leipzig: Report

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Manchester United are closing in to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, making an offer worth an initial 65 million pounds with an additional 8.9 million pounds in add-ons, says a report.

Manchester United have been involved in a battle for the Slovenian's signature with Premier League rivals Newcastle, who made a second bid of 69.7 million pounds plus add-ons after an initial offer of just under 70 million pounds plus add-ons.

According to a Sky Sports report, there is no full agreement yet, but discussions are heading in a positive direction, as Sesko wants to join Manchester United over rival bidders Newcastle.

The report from Sky Germany added that Manchester United have moved their base fee closer to 69.6 million pounds, plus possible add-ons, in talks with Leipzig, who are yet to respond to their bid as the tussle to sign the frontman continues.

Sesko was absent from Leipzig’s pre-season friendly defeat to Atalanta on Saturday, as his departure from the club appears imminent. Having informed his teammates of his intention to leave, he trained separately indoors at Leipzig’s training facility on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old maintains a strong relationship with Leipzig and he is prepared to travel to the UK as soon as a deal is finalised.

Manchester United's bid for Sesko could have ramifications for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak. Eddie Howe's side would reluctantly sell Alexander Isak if they land the Slovenian international.

Newcastle turned down a 110 million pounds bid from Liverpool for their star centre-forward Isak last week. Should Sesko head to United then it looks likely that Isak will stay at St James' Park.

United's pursuit of Sesko raises questions over Rasmus Hojlund's future at Old Trafford. Interestingly, Leipzig are interested in Hojlund and had proposed taking the striker on loan as part of any possible deal for Sesko.

