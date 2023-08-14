Man stabbed to death over alteration, 3 detained

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three youths on Ghaziabad border, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

A senior police official said that on Sunday at about 09:00 pm, the minor boy along with his friends Mohit and Kuldeep had an altercation with one Himanshu Sharma, Himanshu, Gaurav and some other youths near Mandoli Industrial Area.

“The minor was later found in the Uttar Pradesh Police area,” said a senior police official.

During the probe, it was revealed that Gaurav took out a knife and the youths started assaulting each other.

“The minor sustained a stab injury on his right thigh and bled profusely. He was taken to GTB Hospital by his elder brother Sachin, where he was declared brought dead,” said the official.

“The police have detained Gaurav, Himanshu Sharma and one other youth also identified as Himanshu. We have registered a Zero FIR and have sent it to PS. Loni Border, Ghaziabad, UP. The accused persons will be formally arrested by UP Police,” said the official.

