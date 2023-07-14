Man kills wife using iron vili in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, July 14 (IANS) A man allegedly killed his wife using iron vili in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday, police said.

Police said that Abhay Kumar Rout, a native of Baniahudi village under Soso police limits of the district attacked his wife Tulasi on an iron vili over family dispute.

Tulasi died on spot.

Police said that after committing the crime, Abhay tried to flee from the spot. However, locals caught him and handed him over to police.

Police said that they have sent the body for post mortem.

