Man jumps off Mumbai Sea Link; Navy, Coast Guard join search

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) A middle-aged man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Arabian Sea from the Bandra Worli Sea Link, early on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the man – whose identity has not yet been revealed – entered the BWSL from the southern end (Worli), and then stopped his vehicle near the centre of the bridge.

After a few minutes, he suddenly climbed up on the railing and hurtled himself into the Worli Bay waters in the darkness, around 4.00 am.

The BWSL authorities informed the local police which have launched a search operation for the missing man, along with help of Mumbai Fire Brigade, the local fisherfolk.

Later, help was sought from the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to join the hunt for the victim’s body as several hours had passed.

On July 31, a city businessman had similarly stopped his car and then jumped down the sea link to end his life.

