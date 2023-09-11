Man involved in biggest gold loot in Bihar, gunned down

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) A man, who was released from jail five months ago and was involved in Bihar’s biggest gold loot, was gunned down by four bike-borne assailants in Vaishali, said officials on Monday.



The deceased, identified as Raj Hani, and a native of Bag Dulhan locality, was intercepted by the bike-borne assailants near R.N. college and shot from close range.

Raj Hani sustained four to five gunshot injuries on his back and died on the spot.

“Raj Hani was involved in 55 kg gold loot from Muthoot Finance gold loan outlet located in Hajipur Vaishali on November 23, 2019. He was booked under the IPC sections 397, 412, 201 and 120B in the town police station. The accused was arrested by Vaishali police soon after and lodged in jail. He came out of jail on bail some five months ago,” said Om Prakash, SDPO (sub divisional police officer) of Sadar Vaishali.

“We have found the CCTV of the crime scene which shows four bike-borne assailants arriving there at 9.45 p.m. on Sunday and firing on Raj Hani. He sustained 4 to 5 gunshot injuries and died on the spot. We are making efforts to identify the accused,” Om Prakash said.

In another incident in Vaishali, a gold trader was shot at by three unidentified men behind a temple on Sunday around 10 p.m. The victim was identified as Ram Ishwar Shah who had closed his shop and was returning home. The accused came on one bike and fired at him.

The trader sustained one gunshot injury on his thigh. He is admitted in the Sadar hospital Hajipur and is out of danger.

“We have obtained the CCTV footage of that incident. The accused will be put behind the bars soon,” Om Prakash said.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

IANS.AJK.

