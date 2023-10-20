Man held for attacking woman & inserting iron rod inside her pet dog's private parts

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (IANS) The police on Friday arrested a 46-year-old person on the charges of assaulting a woman and inserting an iron rod in the private part of the woman's pet dog at Suryanagar in Bhubaneswar.

The accused was identified as Maguni Nayak, a native of Nayagarh district.

He was staying in a slum near the residence of the woman in Suryanagar.

Nayak was arrested in connection with a case registered under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"On October 19, the accused and his family members engaged in a fight with the complainant after her pet barked at him. Nayak abused the victim's mother and brother. When the complainant intervened, the accused also attacked her with a sword but she ducked it.

"Nayak then dragged her by holding her hair and disrobed the victim, outraging her modesty. The accused also inserted an iron rod inside the anus of her pet dog, leading to severe bleeding and injury," Inspector-in-Charge of Capital Police Station, Padmanav Pradhan said.

Nayak was presented later at a court that remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

