Iran-aligned military factions claim attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq

Baghdad, Oct 22 (IANS) The latest spate of attacks targeting US military facilities has been claimed by military factions aligned with Iran with the most recent attack on Thursday targeted the Ain al-Asad military base in the western province of Anbar, media reports said.

Security sources in the area say that several blasts were heard inside the base. The attack was carried out by both drones and missiles. Meanwhile, this was third attack on a US military facility targeted within 24 hours. The same military base and also another military base in northern Iraq were targeted on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

A military faction backed by Iran called the Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the attacks on Wednesday and on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

On Wednesday, according to US Central Command, the attack caused minor injuries within the military personnel – the coalition forces personnel. This also coincided with public anger inside Iraq. Protests staged across the country in several provinces, showing solidarity with Gaza and condemning the military campaign by Israel.

A US Navy warship has intercepted missiles and drones launched from Yemen by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, US officials say, BBC reported.

A Pentagon spokesman said the missiles had been launched "potentially towards targets in Israel".

The USS Carney, a guided-missile destroyer, was operating in the northern Red Sea on Thursday.

The Pentagon also said US troops in Iraq and Syria had been attacked several times in recent days, BBC reported.

Washington is on alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as Israel continues to attack Hamas targets in Gaza.

Pentagon's Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said three land attack cruise missiles and several drones fired from Yemen had been downed, BBC reported.

