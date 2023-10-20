Delhi HC grants bail to Pinky Irani in extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to Pinky Irani, a close aide of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in a high-profile extortion case involving Rs 200 crore.

Irani was in custody since her arrest on November 30 last year by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

The high court considered various factors while granting bail, including the absence of a criminal record for Irani and her age, as she is a 52-year-old woman who had been in custody for almost a year.

The court also said that the allegations would need to be tested during the trial to determine if they meet the requirements of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

It said that at the bail stage, it cannot conduct an exhaustive examination of the evidence or hold a mini-trial. Instead, the findings at this stage are tentative and do not affect the merits of the case. The case must be assessed from a prima facie perspective.

The high court imposed conditions for her bail, including not leaving India without prior court permission and refraining from making inducements, threats, or promises to individuals connected with the case. Irani is also required to provide her mobile number to the police officer concerned at the Special Cell Police Station.

Irani secured her release on bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

The EOW had alleged that Irani introduced Chandrasekhar to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and played a role in disposing of the extorted Rs 200 crore. Irani was accused of presenting Chandrasekhar as a business tycoon and facilitating his meetings with certain Bollywood personalities.

