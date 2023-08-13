UP man booked for rape under amended IPC section

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 13 (IANS) The Pilibhit police have taken the unprecedented step of invoking IPC Section 376 (3) in a case involving the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl by her brother-in-law.

On the directive of Superintendent of Police, Atul Sharma, a 28-year-old man from a village under Madhotanda police jurisdiction was booked under the POCSO Act as well as IPC Section 376 (3).

It is the first instance in the district where this section has been applied in a minor’s rape case since its amendment in 2018.

Senior lawyer Ashwani Agnihotri said, “This section is applied if the victim is below 16 years. This section has a provision of a minimum punishment of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, which may extend to life term."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.