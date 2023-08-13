Two more arrested in Jadavpur University fresher’s death case

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested two more students of Jadavpur University in connection with the mysterious death of a fresher Swapnadip Kundu on August 10.

The two arrested have been identified as Deepsekhar Dutta (19) and Manotosh Ghosh (20). While Deepsekhar is a second year student of economics, Manotosh is a second year student of international relations.

Police said that they were initially interrogated and there were lots of inconsistencies in the statements given by both of them. “So there is an urgent necessity to take both of them into custody and question them further,” a city police official said.

This is the third arrest in this connection. Earlier the police arrested Sourav Chowdhury, a former M.Sc. student of mathematics ofthe same university believed to be the mastermind behind running the ragging racket menace within the university campus.

Saurav has been accused of being the final word in accommodation arrangements at the student's hostel. There came the question on the monitoring of the university authorities on how a former student could be responsible for hostel related administrative operations.

On Saturday, he was remanded to police custody till August 22.

The body Swapnadip Kundu was detected in front of the balcony of the students’ hostel on August 10 morning and investigations revealed ragging angle behind the tragedy. The police also gathered information that the victim’s shy approach towards the female students prompted the offenders to label him as a “gay”. The night before he even called up his parents who stayed at Nadia and narrated to them about the ragging he was undergoing then

