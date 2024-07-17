Man arrested after suspected knife incident critically injures another in Australia

Sydney, July 17 (IANS) A man has been taken into custody and another remains at large after a suspected stabbing critically injured one male victim in Perth on Wednesday.

Western Australia Police Force issued a statement at around 3:46 pm local time, noting that emergency services were responding to an incident on Canning Highway in South Perth, where an injured man was located at the scene.

"At least two other males believed to be involved in the incident remain outstanding and may be in possession of an edged weapon (knife)," police said, also urging members of the public to avoid the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hours after the incident occurred, officers arrested one man in the vicinity of the Como Bowling Club, while the victim in his 30s is receiving treatment at a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening wounds.

Early indications have suggested that the men involved may be known to each other, according to police.

With inquiries still in progress, the authority didn't disclose any further details about the weapon used.

South Perth is one of the inner-city suburbs in Western Australia's capital Perth. Home to more than 43,000 residents, it sits roughly 4 km south of Perth's central business district.

