Cambodia earns over 213 million USD from rubber exports in first six months of 2024

Phnom Penh, July 17 (IANS) Cambodia made 213.3 million US dollars in revenue from exports of dry rubber during the January-June period this year, up 8.6 percent from 196.3 million dollars over the same period last year, said a General Directorate of Rubber's report on Wednesday.

The country exported 140,653 tonnes of the commodity in the first half of 2024, a slight increase of 1 percent from 139,220 tons over the same period last year, the report said.

"A tonne of dry rubber averagely cost 1,517 US dollars during the first half of 2024, about 107 dollars higher than that of the same period last year," Khun Kakada, acting-director general of the General Directorate of Rubber, said in the report, according to Xinhua news agency.

The Southeast Asian nation exports the commodity mainly to Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and China.

According to the report, Cambodia has so far planted rubber trees on a total area of 407,172 hectares, in which the trees on 320,184 hectares, or 78.6 percent, are old enough to be tapped.

