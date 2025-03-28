Mamata should at least speak with caution when she is abroad: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, currently in London, appears to have openly disagreed with the prediction that India would be the world's largest economy by 2060, senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said on Friday that the Chief Minister should at least speak with caution when she is abroad.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "When Mamata Banerjee goes out of the country, she should understand that she does speak well about India here. At least she should speak with caution when she goes abroad. She is saying that we will become the third largest economy, but she does not agree with this. Why does she disagree? She should answer this. When she goes to Bengal, she faces opposition on the streets, in villages, and in neighbourhoods. No one is asking her in the country. She went to Oxford and faced opposition there as well. Slogans were raised in Oxford too, saying 'Go back, go back, Mamata Banerjee'. What is happening? She should introspect."

The BJP also reacted to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which urged Muslims across the country to wear black armbands on Alvida Juma.

Alvida Jumma is marked as a special namaz, held on the last day of the month-long of fasting and Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The AIMPLB has no right to direct how someone should offer namaz. Namaz is a matter between an individual and God. The AIMPLB is not the one to decide anything on this. This is completely wrong advice. If they want to offer namaz wearing black bands, they should do so. But the common Muslim goes to offer namaz, not to protest. Today, wherever Jumme ki namaz was performed, I myself have just offered Jumme ki namaz, and I didn't see anyone wearing a black band. The agenda of AIMPLB is failing completely. If they have any problem with Jumme ki namaz, they should speak up. The propaganda being spread about properties, mosques, graveyards, and dargahs being snatched away is completely false. Not a single such incident will happen. Many people are trying to mislead regarding the timing, which is unfortunate," he added.

The BJP leader also commented on the Karnataka government’s decision to increase the price of milk by Rs 4 per litre starting from April 1.

"See, wherever Congress is in power, inflation rises. Bus fares have become expensive in Karnataka, travelling by Metro has become more expensive, and now even milk prices have gone up. Where is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra? She used to speak a lot about inflation earlier. It's their government in Karnataka, so if inflation is so high, why is Priyanka Ji silent? Their allies, including Mamata Banerjee and M.K. Stalin, why are all of them silent? They should speak about the inflation in Karnataka," Shahnawaz Hussain said.

The BJP leader also reacted to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled two-day visit to Bihar on March 29 and 30, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Madhubani on April 24.

"Amit Shah is visiting Bihar. He will be in Gopalganj tomorrow and the day after, where he will address a crowd of lakhs of people. He has many major programmes lined up. A wave of happiness has spread in Bihar. The people of Bihar like Amit Shah Ji very much, and they come especially to listen to his speech. Amit Shah's visit will also strengthen the NDA," he concluded.

