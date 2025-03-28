Death threats to Raj CM, his deputy: DSP removed, nine cops suspended

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) Nine cops have been suspended in connection with death threats to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

On Friday evening, ADG Rupinder Singh arrived at Bikaner Jail to investigate the threats made to the CM. As a result, Deputy Jailor Jaising, Chief Guard Vijay Pal, Guard Jagdish Prasad, and Anil Meena were suspended. Another police officer is under suspicion for providing mobile phones and SIM cards to the inmate involved in the threats.

In a related case, jailor Bhanwar Singh, Deputy Jailer Ramesh Chand, Chief Watchman Virendra Singh Bhati, Guard Chandrapal, and Surender Singh were suspended from Jaipur Central Jail following the March 27 incident where Deputy CM Prem Chand Barwa received a threatening call.

The DSP of Jaipur Central Jail, Indra Kumar, has been transferred to the District Jail in Sikar, while jailor Ramchandra and Chief Guard Chandan Charan were suspended.

This marks the fourth time in 14 months that CM Bhajan Lal Sharma has been threatened. On the most recent occasion, the threat came from an inmate in Bikaner Central Jail, with a mobile phone recovered during the investigation.

Earlier threats to the CM included a death threat on February 21 from Dausa Jail, where an inmate involved in a POCSO case made two threatening calls to the Jaipur Police Control Room between 12:45 and 12:55 a.m. The police tracked the calls to the Shyalwas Jail and subsequently seized mobile phones during a raid.

Another threat call was made from Shyalwas Jail on July 27, 2024, while a January 2024 threat was made from Jaipur Central Jail by a POCSO inmate, who threatened to shoot the CM.

Two days ago, on March 26, Deputy CM Premchand Barwa received a similar death threat. The location of the caller was traced to Jaipur Central Jail.

