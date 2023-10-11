Malaysia continues to record unhealthy air quality

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 11 (IANS) Several areas in Malaysia's west coast, including capital Kuala Lumpur and the adjacent Selangor state, have continued to record unhealthy air quality.

According to the country's Air Pollutant Index Management System, some areas in Selangor had API readings of 140 to 150 while Cheras, a district of Kuala Lumpur, recorded a reading of 168 on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Negeri Sembilan state, the Nilai had API reading of 151, while Bukit Rambai in Melaka state recorded 153.

According to authorities, the air quality in Malaysia is deteriorating due to toxic smoke from burning peatlands.

Over the past week, high levels of air pollution have also been recorded in Indonesia, Singapore, and parts of Thailand.

This “transboundary haze” has become a seasonal crisis in Southeast Asia, in line with the expansion of agricultural monocultures such as palm oil, maize, paper pulp, and sugar, compounded by vehicle and industrial emissions and naturally occurring dry season forest fires.

