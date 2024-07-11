Malawian president calls for regional collaboration in addressing climate change

Lilongwe, July 11 (IANS) Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera urged southern African countries to collaborate in finding solutions that would help address climate change issues affecting farmers in the region.

Chakwera emphasised the importance of collaboration during his opening speech on Wednesday at the two-day annual Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions (SACAU) conference in Lilongwe. The conference has brought together representatives from 12 member countries in southern Africa, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chakwera highlighted that the climate change impacts, such as El Nino and cyclones, are not limited to Malawian farmers alone but are affecting farmers across the entire southern African region. He stressed the importance of regional solidarity, urging countries to unite and collectively develop solutions to protect farmers from these challenges.

Chakwera said the collaboration would help develop robust strategies and policies to effectively mitigate the impacts of climate change on farmers in the region.

He added that joint efforts by the southern African countries would also help build and strengthen the resilience of the farmers against the impacts of climate change by adopting new ways of farming to improve their productivity.

The Malawian leader affirmed Malawi's unwavering commitment to collaborating with other southern African countries in the fight against climate change. He highlighted key initiatives that Malawi is undertaking, including efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance carbon sinks, and promote sustainable development practices.

According to Chakwera, Malawi has already made good progress in its efforts to combat climate change, and meanwhile, the country is promoting conservation agriculture, agro-forestry and other climate-smart activities to enhance the resilience and productivity of farmers.

In his keynote address, chief executive officer (CEO) of SACAU Ishmael Sunga emphasised the importance of revitalising the agricultural sector in southern African countries. He highlighted the need for farmers to embrace digital farming technologies as part of their adaptation strategies in the face of climate change.

