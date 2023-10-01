UP to make Krishi Kumbh 2.0 a global event: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Oct 1 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to make Krishi Kumbh 2.0 a global event.

It is likely to be held in the second week of December this year.

The government earned appreciation across the country for organising the first Krishi Kumbh in 2018.

According to the government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that every district of the state and every state of the country should participate in the event, displaying the best practices taking place in the agriculture sector.

“The Krishi Kumbh will enable our farmers to become more prosperous from a technical point of view. This event will provide information on technology and innovation being adopted in the agriculture sector across the world from seed to market,” he said.

The chief minister said that more than two lakh farmers, 10 partner countries and over 500 national/international companies/institutions are likely to participate in the second edition of Krishi Kumbh.

“Union ministers, reputed national and international companies/institutions of agriculture and related sectors, all agricultural universities, agricultural science centres, and progressive farmers should be invited to participate in the event,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Discussing the global nature of the conference, the chief minister said that many innovative works related to farming are being done in countries like Japan, Israel, Croatia, Poland, Peru, Germany, the USA, Philippines, South Korea and Indonesia.

“On the lines of the Global Investors’ Summit, efforts should be made to contact the Indian embassies/high commissions in the respective countries and make these countries participants in the Krishi Kumbh as partners,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the main event of the conference will be held at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute in Lucknow, a curtain raiser will also be organised in New Delhi.

Elaborating on the various aspects of Krishi Kumbh, the chief minister said that discussions should be held on cow-based natural farming, preparedness to face the challenges of climate change, promotion of food grain, FPO-based business and reducing the cost of farming, along with stubble management, efforts to increase the contribution of the agriculture sector to make the state a $1 trillion economy.

As per the directions of the state government, various departments/organisations will organise seminars with the participation of experts and exhibitions on a wide range of subjects, including integrated farming, use of drones, achievements of horticulture sector, cattle protection, progress of silk industry, agroforestry, floriculture, agricultural entrepreneurship, agricultural diversification, agri startup, digital agriculture, etc.

A state-level workshop will be organised in October to introduce the specialties of tasty and nutritious millets like jowar, bajra, madua, sawa, kodo, kakun, kutki, chena, kuttu and ramdana.

As per the instructions of Yogi Adityanath, various products/dishes of millets will be demonstrated in this workshop to be organised under the Uttar Pradesh Shri Anna (Millets) Revitalisation Programme.

FPOs, entrepreneurs and farmers working on millets will be honoured. Along with public representatives, hotel associations/chefs, school children, FPOs, etc., will also be invited to this special workshop on millets.

