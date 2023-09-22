‘Make in India’ iPhones now out as hundreds queue up to own new Apple devices

New Delhi/Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) It was an aha moment for hundreds of Apple lovers in India on Friday as they started receiving ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 and even locally-assembled 15 Plus at Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai -- along with at other Apple Authorised resellers stores amid long queues since early morning.

At the both Apple Delhi and Mumbai retail stores, hundreds of people who had pre-ordered those queued up early to get their devices.

“It was great to get hold of a ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15. Such a proud feeling. I anxiously waited for this day after pre-booking my iPhone on Apple Online,” said Divyam, 21, who came from Faridabad to the Apple Saket store.

Several buyers were also seen with iPhone 15 Pro Max boxes in their hands, again confirming the premiumisation trend that is now maturing in the country.

Long queues were also seen at Apple BKC, with retail staff cheering the first buyers of the new iPhones and Watch Series 9.

Apple, which started handing over ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 as well as locally-assembled iPhone 15 Plus to the Indian users, received nearly 50 per cent surge in pre-orders this time for the iPhone 15 series.

Apple doubling the pre-orders from last year’s iPhone 14 series indicates the company has made deeper inroads in the Indian smartphone market, also driven by an uptick in first-time users who are shifting from Android to the Apple ecosystem and a young, aspirational population.

According to insights from CyberMedia Research, over 85 per cent of shipments in the iPhone 14 series were non-Pro models.

“This year, the iPhone 15 stands out with substantial enhancements, such as the dynamic island and a 48MP camera, making it an attractive choice for upgraders and even potential switchers,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS.

Easier access to financing and greater resale value is making premium iPhones more and more accessible to the mainstream users in the country.

“With iPhone 15 base version now being made in India from the onset, if Apple decides to make the pricing of the new iPhones more attractive in coming months, it could have a blockbuster Diwali season,” according to Neil Shah, research vice president at Counterpoint Research.

iPhone being one of the most aspirational smartphones, coupled with big features upgrade for the iPhone 15 series, is attracting those increasingly ‘smartphone dependent’ users to upgrade to the best, Shah added.

iPhone maker Foxconn is assembling both iPhone 15 and 15 Plus at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu.

Both the ‘Make in India’ iPhones will also be exported to other countries as well, which is also first for the country.

There are estimates that the iPhone 15 shipments in the launch quarter, which heralds the massive festive season in India, will hover around 65 per cent, driven by an increased ‘Make in India’ initiative.

