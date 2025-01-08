Mahindra unveils new manufacturing, battery assembly facility

Pune, Jan 8 (IANS) Automaker Mahindra on Wednesday unveiled its new manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant, a fully integrated ecosystem dedicated to producing electric SUVs.

To boost EV manufacturing, Mahindra has allocated Rs 4,500 crores out of the total Rs 16,000 crore planned in the F22–F27 investment cycle — which includes powertrain development, two product top hats including software and tech and manufacturing capacity.

The company said the new EV manufacturing hub is a fully integrated, highly automated manufacturing ecosystem that leverages over 1,000 robots and multiple automated transfer systems.

The EV facility also targets a 25 per cent gender diversity ratio, reinforcing the plant’s inclusive and future-ready work culture.

“Driven by this foundation, Mahindra is now charged up to roll out next-generation Electric Origin SUVs,” the automaker said in a statement.

The facility deploys over 500 robots and fully automated transfer systems in body shop, all monitored via an IoT-based “Nerve Center” for real-time process insights and end to end traceability.

The facility is located within the company’s 2.83 km Chakan manufacturing hub — one of India’s largest greenfield projects, a water-positive facility- and 100 per cent reliant on renewable energy.

According to the company’s Chairman Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is the 11th most valuable automobile manufacturer in the world, leaping over many competitors and erstwhile technology collaborators.

On the EV business, he said that it takes audacity for a traditional SUV company to make a big bet on the future of electric vehicles in an uncertain world. “And it takes a deep commitment to innovation to forge cutting-edge technology, design, and performance into vehicles that have unique offerings. I hope this will be a portent for the future of every company within the Group,” said Anand Mahindra.

