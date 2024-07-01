Mahindra reports 11 pc growth in overall auto sales for June at 69,397 units

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday announced that its overall auto sales for June stood at 69,397 vehicles, a growth of 11 per cent, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles (UV) segment, the company sold 40,022 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 23 per cent and overall, 40,644 vehicles, including exports.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 20,594.

"June has been a momentous month, as we rolled out the 200,000th XUV700 from our facility. We also celebrated 25 years of Bolero Pik-Ups, a category creator and a market leader in the LCV segment," Veejay Nakra, President, the Automotive Division, M&M, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra has announced to invest Rs 12,000 crore in its electric vehicle (EV) unit over a period of three years.

In a stock exchange filing, the automaker said that it has approved an investment of Rs 12,000 crore in Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL) to fund its EV journey over the next three years.

