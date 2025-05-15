Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Rohit Sharma to attend MCA's stand reveal ceremony at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former India captain Rohit Sharma will attend the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) stand reveal ceremony at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

As part of the event, the MCA will officially unveil Sharad Pawar Stand, Rohit Sharma Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge in memory of the former MCA president Amol Kale.

"The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis will attend the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Stand Reveal Ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday," the MCA said in a statement.

"In addition to the Chief Minister, the ceremony will be attended by the MCA president Ajinkya Naik, members of the Apex Council, former MCA president Sharad Pawar and India captain Rohit Sharma," it added.

Earlier, the MCA unanimously approved the decision to rename Divecha Pavilion Level 3 as Rohit Sharma Stand, Grand Stand Level 3 as Sharad Pawar Stand, Grand Stand Level 4 as Ajit Wadekar Stand at the Wankhede Stadium in its 86th Annual General Meeting last month.

"These stands and this lounge shall forever echo the legacy of those who built Mumbai’s cricketing spirit - brick by brick, run by run," MCA president Naik had said.

Rohit, who recently retired from Test cricket, has been a stalwart of Mumbai cricket and has successfully captained India to successive ICC trophies with the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

The opening batter has represented India from as early as 2007 and was a part of the side that won the 2007 T20 World Cup. He has represented the nation in 159 T20Is, 273 ODIs and 67 Test matches. He called the curtains on his T20I career after the World Cup victory in Barbados last year.

