Maharaja Trophy: Shreyas Gopal leads Mangaluru Dragons to 52-run win over Mysore Warriors

Mysore, Aug 21 (IANS) Mangaluru Dragons’ skipper Shreyas Gopal delivered a comprehensive performance at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, guiding his side to a 52-run victory over Mysore Warriors. Macneil Noronha and Shivraj S. also contributed with the bat while Kranthi Kumar was the leading wicket-taker yet again with four wickets to ensure the Warriors were bowled out for 121 in pursuit of 174.

In the second innings, Shreyas Gopal struck in the first over to dismiss Karthik S.U. (8 off 4) and jolted the Warriors early, but Karthik C.A. (34 off 21) responded fiercely, smashing two sixes and a four off Gopal in the third over. The Dragons fought back, as Ronit More removed Venkatesh M. and Kranthi Kumar claimed Harshil Dharmani, to end the powerplay at 51/3.

Shreyas Gopal’s impact only grew from there as he snapped up Manish Pandey (12 off 7), who looked menacing after three fours, and Lankesh KS (11 off 12), to return figures of 3-36. Karthik C.A., who had soldiered on despite the flurry of wickets, was eventually bagged by Sachin Shinde to push the Warriors to 74/6 in 10 overs.

Yashovardhan Parantap (28 off 20) and Sharath Srinivas (14 off 18) offered some resistance with a 30-run stand until Kranthi Kumar castled Parantap in the 15th over. Kumar then took care of K. Gowtham (0 off 2) in the same over and also picked up Sharath Srinivas in the 17th to effectively close the contest. Macneil Noronha picked the final wicket of Shikhar Shetty (7 off 7) to bundle the Warriors out for 121.

After a fiery opening spell for Prasidh Krishna that only conceded 10 runs in his first two overs, Sharath B.R. (25 off 16) attacked spinner Shikhar Shetty for two sixes and a four to help the Dragons finish the powerplay at 53/0.

Kushaal Wadhwani and Yashovardhan Parantap halted the Dragons, taking four wickets in as many overs. Wadhwani removed Sharath B.R. and Aneesh K.V. (6 off 6), while Parantap dismissed Lochan Gowda (34 off 31) and Aadarsh Prajwal (5 off 4), leaving the Dragons struggling at 76/4 at the 10-over mark.

Macneil Noronha (31 off 17) displayed his exceptional power, smashing four sixes, including three of Kushal Wadhwani in the 13th over, to provide the run-rate a massive boost. Noronha’s blitz ended when he holed out to Wadhwani off the bowling of Parantap. Noronha had combined with skipper Shreyas Gopal (29 off 22) for a 41-run stand in just 26 balls.

Prasidh Krishna struck twice in the death, dismissing Thippa Reddy (5 off 8) before removing skipper Shreyas Gopal, who had made a useful contribution. Shivraj S. provided the final push with a rapid knock, including two boundaries and two sixes to take the Dragons to 173/7

