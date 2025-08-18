Maharaja Trophy: Shivamogga Lions - Mysore Warriors game ends in no result

Mysore, Aug 17 (IANS) The match between the Shivamogga Lions and Mysore Warriors at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium was abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Earlier, Karthik SU and Lankesh KS led the fightback for the Warriors after a slow start, helping them post 167/7. Darshan MB was the pick of the Lions attack with a three-wicket haul.

Electing to bowl first, the Lions put the Warriors under immense pressure in the powerplay. Anand Doddamani struck first to remove Karthik CA (14 off 16) in the third over, while Vidwath Kaverappa had Venkatesh M (1) caught behind in the next. Karthik SU fought back with two sixes in the powerplay, but the Warriors finished the powerplay with only 35 runs under their belt.

The Warriors were on track for a below par score when Harshil Dharmani (9 off 15) was dismissed by Hardik bringing the score to 45/3 at the end of nine overs.

Lankesh (46 off 26) scripted the fightback as he joined Karthik SU for a brisk 69-run stand in 40 balls. Lankesh logged the biggest over of the innings, tearing into Doddamani for three fours and a maximum in the 13th over that saw 19 runs.

Darshin MB snared Karthik SU to end his measured knock in the 15th over and Vasuki Koushik dismissed Lankesh in the 17h over to leave the Warriors at 125/5. Manish Pandey (23* off 13 made a handy contribution even as Darshan MB picked up the wickets of Sumit (11) and K Gowtham (7).

Yashovardhan Parantap struck a six in the final over as the Warriors posted a fighting total of 167/7.

Brief Scores

Mysore Warriors: 167/7 in 20 overs (Karthik SU 42 runs off 33 balls, Lankesh KS 46 runs off 26 balls, Manish Pandey 23* runs off 13 balls, Darshan MB 3/37)

Shivamogga Lions: Did not bat

