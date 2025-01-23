Maha set to become data centre capital: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that the state is poised to become the data centre capital of the future. Referring to data as the "new oil," he said the state would witness rapid growth in this sector.

“Maharashtra took centre stage at the Indian Pavilion of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The state signed record-breaking MoUs worth Rs 15.75 lakh crore with global companies, which will create 15.98 lakh job opportunities in the state. I thank the people of Maharashtra for the opportunity to represent the state at Davos. A total of 61 MoUs were signed at Davos, including 54 for investment and 7 for strategic cooperation,” he said at the virtual press conference addressed from Davos. He commended Industry Minister Uday Samant and the entire team for their efforts in achieving record-breaking investment goals.

He claimed that Maharashtra emerged as a preferred destination for international and domestic investors alike.

Fadnavis said that 65 per cent of the investments promised to Maharashtra are successfully implemented. Last year’s MoUs, signed under then-CM Eknath Shinde, saw a remarkable 95 per cent execution rate.

He emphasised Maharashtra’s leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and innovation. The state is planning to establish an Innovation City in Navi Mumbai and attract investment in the data centre sector, which he called the “new oil” of the era.

He further reiterated Maharashtra’s commitment to sustainable development, prioritising solar energy, green energy, and clean energy initiatives.

He mentioned participating in the ‘Country Dialogue’ session with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They highlighted their states’ strengths, development plans, and investment opportunities and collectively advocated for India as a global investment destination.

“So proud to feel and see how the India Pavilion at Davos resonates 'One India' spirit! India is growing rapidly and aims to be a $5 trillion economy. For this, it's crucial for all States to progress together. 98 per cent of MoUs signed will bring FDIs to Maharashtra, boosting the growth of the entire Nation,” said the Chief Minister.

He also presented Maharashtra's water conservation initiatives, including the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, emphasising its role in securing a sustainable future.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said that Japan’s Sumitomo Group committed Rs 43,000 crore to Maharashtra’s infrastructure sector. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will boost Mumbai’s infrastructure development with Japanese collaboration.

