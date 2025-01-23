Bihar: BPSC releases result of PT examination, 21581 candidates successful

Patna, Jan 23 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the results of the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on Thursday. A total of 21,581 candidates have qualified the examination.

Candidates can view their results on the official BPSC website http://bpsc.gov.in. The commission has extended its congratulations to all successful candidates and wishes them success in the upcoming main written examination.

The BPSC 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, held on December 13, 2024, saw participation from 3,28,990 candidates across 912 centres in Bihar. However, allegations of a paper leak at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna triggered widespread demands for the exam's cancellation and re-conduct.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) dismissed calls to annul the entire examination. Instead, it cancelled the test only at the affected Bapu Examination Centre and re-conducted it on January 4, 2025, at 22 centres in Bihar.

Despite significant protests, including demonstrations and legal challenges, BPSC has now released the results within 45 days of the examination. Students and activists staged protests, demanding the cancellation of the Preliminary Examination.

Three separate cases were filed in the Patna High Court against BPSC, including petitions led by a team of Prashant Kishor, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, and a candidate group led by Pappu Kumar. However, the Patna High Court, on January 16, refused to cancel the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary Examination or stay its results.

The next hearing for these cases is scheduled for January 31, 2025.

Political leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, Pappu Yadav, and Prashant Kishor, supported the protesting students and criticised the government for not addressing the issue adequately.

On three occasions, Patna police initiated lathi charge on the protesting candidates. Even, Prashant Kishor did the hunger strike for 15 days to show solidarity with the agitating candidates.

Despite the uproar, the BPSC released the examination results, enabling 21,581 candidates to qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process. The situation remains contentious, with protests ongoing and legal challenges still under review. The upcoming court hearing on January 31, 2025, may further influence the matter.

