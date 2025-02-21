Maha Open ATP Challenger: Jeevan/Prashanth in doubles final as Holt halts top-seed Harris

Pune, Feb 21 (IANS) Top seeds Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth kept the Indian flag high, reaching the doubles final, while sixth-seeded Brandon Holt of USA upset top seed Billy Harris of Great Britain to reach the last four in singles at the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men’s Tennis Championship here on Friday. In the singles semifinals, unseeded players Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan and Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic will meet while Holt will clash with eighth-seeded Alexis Galarneau of Canada.

Top-seeded Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of India kept the Indian interest going as they ousted Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Courtney John Lock of Zimbabwe 7-6(5),6-3 in their semifinal clash.

They will take on second seeds Australians Blake Bayldon and Matthew Christopher Romios who edged out Jay Clarke of Britain and Jurij Rodionov of Austria 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 in the other semifinals of the event organised by Maharashtra State Lawn tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Services Govt of Maharashtra at the Balewadi Sports Complex here.

In the biggest upset of the day, Holt took a minute short of two hours to upset top-seeded Billy Harris of Great Britain 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Holt, who advanced to his third semifinals of the season, will take on eighth-seeded Alexis Galarneau of Canada who stopped the good run of last year's winner Valentin Vacherot of Monaco 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in a match lasting 2 hours and 15 minutes

Unseeded Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan kept his cool and form to upset fifth-seeded Ugo Blanchet of France 6-0, 6-2 in just under an hour. He will take on Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina who ended the run of qualifier Ilia Simakin 6-1, 6-3 in the other quarterfinals.

Results: Main Draw: Quarterfinal Round:

[6] Brandon Holt (USA) bt [1] Billy Harris (GBR) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Khumoyun Sultanov (UZB) bt [5] Ugo Blanchet (FRA) 6-0, 6-2; [8] Alexis Galarneau (CAN)bt Valentin Vacherot (MON) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3); Dalibor Svrcina (CZE) bt [Q] Ilia Simakin 6-1, 6-3;

Doubles (semifinals):

[1] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (IND)/Vijay Sundar Prashanth (IND) bt Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha (IND)/Courtney John Lock (ZIM) 7-6(5),6-3; [2] Blake Bayldon (AUS)/Matthew Christopher Romios (AUS) bt Jay Clarke (GBR)/Jurij Rodionov(AUT)6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

