Maha govt announces 3 per cent increase in DA for 14 lakh employees

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced three per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) of about 14 lakh employees.

The revised DA along with the arrears of eight months will be paid along with the February salary.

This will lead to the monthly burden of Rs 150 crore on the state government. To clear these dues, the government will bear a total burden of Rs 1,200 crore.

The government’s announcement comes after the various associations of the government employees had threatened to launch agitation for their various demands including the increase in DA.

"Approval has been given to pay the increased 3 per cent DA with arrears from the month of July 2024 to the government employees in state,” reads the government notification.

The Central government increases its employees' DA every year in January and July. Subsequently, the Maharashtra government too increases DA in the same proportion for its officials and employees. Accordingly, in July 2024, the state government had increased the DA by 3 per cent but it was not paid then.

With today's government notification, 14 lakh employees will get the revised DA.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved two new veterinary colleges in Pune and Beed districts.

The decision came days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had announced the eat abolishment of new veterinary colleges at Baramati in Pune district and Parli in Beed district. All necessary procedures were completed and the proposals were approved within a month.

According to the government release, the newly approved government veterinary colleges will provide advanced, high quality veterinary services to livestock owners and help increase the number of trained veterinarians in the state. These institutions will play a crucial role in ensuring the health and development of Maharashtra’s livestock.

These two veterinary colleges were approved considering the shortage of veterinary services and veterinarians. Each college will have 96 faculty positions and 138 non teaching staff on a permanent basis. Additionally, approval has been granted for hiring 42 contractual staff members from external sources.

